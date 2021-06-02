Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BOSS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €35.56 ($41.83).

BOSS opened at €46.60 ($54.82) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52-week high of €46.75 ($55.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €38.70.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

