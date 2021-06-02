Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BOSS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €35.56 ($41.83).

BOSS opened at €46.60 ($54.82) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52-week high of €46.75 ($55.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €38.70.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

