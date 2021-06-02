Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.90

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOSSY. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.0095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.27%.

Hugo Boss Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

