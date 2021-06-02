Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Short Interest Up 39.5% in May

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the April 29th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Huhtamäki Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of HOYFF opened at $45.85 on Wednesday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.85.

HuhtamÃ¤ki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Poland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas.

