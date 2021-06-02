Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the April 29th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hummingbird Resources stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32. Hummingbird Resources has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.55.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Hummingbird Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

