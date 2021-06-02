HUSD (HUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $799.31 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One HUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC on exchanges. HUSD has a market capitalization of $799.31 million and approximately $1.31 billion worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00082498 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00021347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.90 or 0.01034755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,643.58 or 0.09595740 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00052710 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD (HUSD) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 798,971,712 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.