ichi.farm (ICHI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $76,547.00

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00070244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.19 or 0.00284180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.89 or 0.00187030 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $463.43 or 0.01240240 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,378.67 or 1.00032486 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00032832 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

