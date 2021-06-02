IDEX Biometrics ASA (IDBA) vs. Its Rivals Critical Analysis

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ: IDBA) is one of 63 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare IDEX Biometrics ASA to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get IDEX Biometrics ASA alerts:

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Biometrics ASA $1.10 million -$26.75 million -9.75 IDEX Biometrics ASA Competitors $1.54 billion $58.08 million 60.49

IDEX Biometrics ASA’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA. IDEX Biometrics ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for IDEX Biometrics ASA and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A IDEX Biometrics ASA Competitors 336 1863 2781 51 2.51

As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 15.59%. Given IDEX Biometrics ASA’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IDEX Biometrics ASA has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.0% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Biometrics ASA N/A N/A N/A IDEX Biometrics ASA Competitors -24.25% -18.04% -2.55%

Summary

IDEX Biometrics ASA peers beat IDEX Biometrics ASA on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment. It primarily serves biometric payment card market, as well as offers its products and solutions for other markets, including access control, identification, healthcare, and the Internet of Things. The company was formerly known as Idex ASA and changed its name to IDEX Biometrics ASA in May 2019. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.