Idle (IDLE) Trading Down 26.2% Over Last Week

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Idle has a market capitalization of $13.74 million and approximately $163,519.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Idle has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Idle coin can now be bought for about $7.61 or 0.00020092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00070216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.26 or 0.00280702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.68 or 0.00186716 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $465.49 or 0.01229712 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,863.05 or 1.00024642 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00032608 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,807,015 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

