IMI (LON:IMI) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,732.00

IMI plc (LON:IMI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,732 ($22.63) and last traded at GBX 1,701 ($22.22), with a volume of 1284181 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,660 ($21.69).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. IMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,283.46 ($16.77).

Get IMI alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,493.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55. The firm has a market cap of £4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.17.

In other news, insider Ajai Puri purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,319 ($17.23) per share, for a total transaction of £39,570 ($51,698.46). Also, insider Roy Twite sold 25,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($17.22), for a total transaction of £342,139.62 ($447,007.60). Insiders have purchased 3,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,002 over the last 90 days.

IMI Company Profile (LON:IMI)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.