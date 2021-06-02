ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Trading Down 5.5%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) shares were down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.74 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 158,639 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,321,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.34.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,305,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,004 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,131,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577,922 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,595,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,516,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,486,000 after acquiring an additional 470,188 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ImmunoGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGN)
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.