ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Trading Down 5.5%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) shares were down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.74 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 158,639 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,321,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.34.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 169.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,305,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,004 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,131,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577,922 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,595,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,516,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,486,000 after acquiring an additional 470,188 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

