Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IMVT stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. 148,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,317. Immunovant has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $53.75. The firm has a market cap of $976.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71.

IMVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Immunovant from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.79.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

