Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) PT Raised to $45.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on IMO. Tudor Pickering raised Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

IMO traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.13. 16,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,197. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 2.00. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 252.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 387,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 277,324 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 24.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 425.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 918,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,262,000 after purchasing an additional 743,959 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 22.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 246,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 54.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,313 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 98,219 shares in the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

