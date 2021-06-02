Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) PT Raised to $45.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.85% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on IMO. Tudor Pickering raised Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.55.
IMO traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.13. 16,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,197. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 2.00. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
