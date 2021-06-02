IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 101.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Stepan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total value of $51,796.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at $544,764.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $301,228.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,994 shares of company stock worth $1,213,346. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE SCL opened at $136.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.56. Stepan has a twelve month low of $87.60 and a twelve month high of $139.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $537.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.07 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

