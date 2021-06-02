IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $40,871,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $20,466,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,071,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,710,000 after purchasing an additional 286,175 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 442.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 298,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,081,000 after acquiring an additional 243,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,461,000 after acquiring an additional 135,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $74.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.06. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $76.01.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

