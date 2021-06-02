IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $57.16 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $57.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

