IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,176,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,547,000 after purchasing an additional 62,304 shares during the period. SRB Corp raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,674,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,466,000 after purchasing an additional 92,687 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $20,156,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $85.04 on Wednesday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.31.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.28. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $221.91 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

