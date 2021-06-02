IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,620 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BPOP. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 252,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,196,000 after purchasing an additional 42,420 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 71,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Popular alerts:

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $81.90 on Wednesday. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $83.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $632.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.12 million. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

In other Popular news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BPOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.