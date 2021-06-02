IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes $395,000 Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,359 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 42,390 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 26,164 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 19,271 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,660,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWBI opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.39%.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $38,090.25. Insiders have sold a total of 4,408 shares of company stock valued at $63,563 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

