INDUS (ETR:INH) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

INDUS (ETR:INH) has been given a €43.00 ($50.59) target price by research analysts at Commerzbank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INH. Warburg Research set a €40.50 ($47.65) target price on INDUS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on INDUS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on INDUS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of INH opened at €35.90 ($42.24) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.01. INDUS has a 1 year low of €24.10 ($28.35) and a 1 year high of €37.70 ($44.35). The company has a market capitalization of $965.55 million and a PE ratio of -36.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €35.05.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

