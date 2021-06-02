Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,550 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 319.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INFY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

