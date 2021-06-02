Ink Market Cap Reaches $831,760.26 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Ink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Ink has a total market capitalization of $831,760.26 and approximately $1,145.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ink has traded up 28.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00069575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.05 or 0.00284331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.23 or 0.00186534 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.22 or 0.01225005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,694.01 or 1.00116248 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00032932 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official website is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

