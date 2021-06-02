Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Insider Jason Capitel Sells 741 Shares

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) insider Jason Capitel sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $23,771.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 492,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,784,546.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jason Capitel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of Inovalon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00.

Shares of Inovalon stock opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INOV. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Inovalon by 243.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,534 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Inovalon in the first quarter worth $46,906,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Inovalon by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,820,000 after purchasing an additional 905,803 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Inovalon by 241.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 992,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,572,000 after purchasing an additional 701,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after buying an additional 562,965 shares during the last quarter. 34.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Inovalon in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

