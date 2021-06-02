Insider Buying: 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) CFO Buys 13,000 Shares of Stock

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) CFO Robert Barry purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $23,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at $22,876.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

GOED traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.30. 36,825,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,760. The company has a market cap of $14.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in 1847 Goedeker by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 1847 Goedeker by 667.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in 1847 Goedeker during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 1847 Goedeker during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 1847 Goedeker in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1847 Goedeker Inc operates as an online marketplace for home furnishings products in the United States. It sells home appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, freezers, washers, and dryers; furniture; and other products in the dÃ©cor, bed and bath, lighting, outdoor living, and electronics categories.

