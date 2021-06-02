Insider Buying: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director John V. Balen acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.25 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,076.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $107.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.98 and a beta of 2.58. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CDLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,202,000 after purchasing an additional 745,762 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at about $48,890,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,221,000 after acquiring an additional 350,590 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,047,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 780,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,432,000 after acquiring an additional 217,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

