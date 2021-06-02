Insider Buying: UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE) Director Nicolas Adrian Blitterswyk acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,236,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,582,616.32.

UGE stock opened at C$1.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.18 million and a P/E ratio of -26.33. UGE International Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.24 and a 12 month high of C$3.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.78.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UGE shares. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of UGE International in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight Capital set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of UGE International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, engineers, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as provides engineering, procurement, construction, and consulting services.

