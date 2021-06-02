Insider Selling: Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Senior Officer Sells 39,408 Shares of Stock

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total value of C$1,138,497.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,787,536.78.

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$29.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.50. Barrick Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$23.63 and a 12-month high of C$41.09.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.79 billion. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on ABX shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective (down previously from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.50 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.55.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.