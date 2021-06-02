Insider Selling: DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) SVP Sells 4,421 Shares of Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Edward Hayes III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $514,703.36.

On Friday, March 12th, John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $873,924.48.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $97.40 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.23.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $675,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,816 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,410,000 after acquiring an additional 42,638 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $14,814,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $190,564,000 after buying an additional 850,682 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

