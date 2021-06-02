Insider Selling: Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Senior Officer Sells C$553,150.00 in Stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.51, for a total value of C$553,150.00.

Luis Renato Castro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Luis Renato Castro sold 59,800 shares of Endeavour Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.62, for a total value of C$515,236.80.

TSE EDR opened at C$8.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.19. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.41 and a 12 month high of C$9.32. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$43.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$42.01 million. On average, analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

EDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.83.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

