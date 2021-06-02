Insider Selling: Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Major Shareholder Sells 8,905 Shares of Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 8,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $322,271.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 964,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,910,755.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 11,211 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $401,129.58.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 12,358 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $452,797.12.

On Monday, May 24th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 10,594 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $377,782.04.

On Thursday, May 20th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 7,098 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $249,139.80.

On Friday, May 14th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 100 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 11,776 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $417,341.44.

On Friday, May 7th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,011 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $35,415.33.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 6,936 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $243,731.04.

On Monday, May 3rd, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 14,632 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $560,112.96.

PHAT stock opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $64.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Equities analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PHAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

