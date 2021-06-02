Insider Selling: ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Sells 32,931 Shares of Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $344,458.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,685.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.37. 2,019,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 3.34. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,304,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ProPetro by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,985 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ProPetro by 266.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 968,812 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,353,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PUMP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ProPetro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.32.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

