Insider Selling: SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Director Sells 61,500 Shares of Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Director Graham Campbell Thody sold 61,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total value of C$739,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 343,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,133,159.13.

CVE SIL opened at C$8.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.52. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a one year low of C$2.85 and a one year high of C$8.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIL shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$19.00 to C$17.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Pi Financial increased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$16.65 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

