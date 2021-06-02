Insider Selling: Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $61,800.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $62,880.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $68,280.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $66,360.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 7,230 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $44,319.90.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $73,080.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $80,040.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,193 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $71,860.65.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $86,040.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $85,560.00.

LOV traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $5.95. 61,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.85. Spark Networks SE has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Spark Networks SE will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOV. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Spark Networks by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spark Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $420,000. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in Spark Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Spark Networks by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 68,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 43,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 28.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 55,748 shares in the last quarter.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

