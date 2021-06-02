Insula Hits One Day Volume of $231.00 (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Insula has a total market capitalization of $696,259.63 and $231.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Insula has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Insula coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001954 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00125439 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002600 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000098 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $331.33 or 0.00891503 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Insula Coin Profile

ISLA is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 958,606 coins. The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com

Buying and Selling Insula

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars.

