Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,319 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.43. 322,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,165,609. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $231.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.