Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Lessened by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,608 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.44. The company had a trading volume of 498,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,165,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.28. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $231.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

