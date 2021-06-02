Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Given a C$20.00 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) has been given a C$20.00 target price by stock analysts at CSFB in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cfra increased their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Inter Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.72.

Shares of Inter Pipeline stock traded up C$1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$20.36. 4,107,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,377. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.74 billion and a PE ratio of 22.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.93. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$11.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

