Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.72% from the stock’s previous close.

IPL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a C$18.25 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.78.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

TSE IPL traded up C$1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$20.35. 5,094,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.00. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$11.23 and a 1-year high of C$20.48.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.