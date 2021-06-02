Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Given New GBX 2,145 Price Target at Barclays

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 2,145 ($28.02) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,040 ($26.65) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,838.17 ($24.02).

Intermediate Capital Group stock opened at GBX 2,168 ($28.33) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,010.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.29. Intermediate Capital Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,128 ($14.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,204 ($28.80).

In other news, insider Davies of Abersoch acquired 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,884 ($24.61) per share, for a total transaction of £37,623.48 ($49,155.32).

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

