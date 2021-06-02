Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $505.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Intuit is benefiting from strong momentum in online ecosystem revenues and solid professional tax revenues. The TurboTax Live offering is also driving growth in the Consumer tax business. Solid momentum in the company’s lending product, QuickBooks Capital, remains a positive. Moreover, the company’s strategy of shifting its business to cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. Nonetheless, Intuit’s near-term prospect looks gloomy as the global lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis has affected small businesses, posing risks to its revenue growth. Additionally, higher costs and expenses due to increased investments in marketing and engineering teams are likely to continue impacting bottom-line results in the near term.”

INTU has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.71.

Intuit stock opened at $438.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $119.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit has a 52-week low of $274.19 and a 52-week high of $445.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.49.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $1,052,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

