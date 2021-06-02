Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives $21.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.86.

Several equities analysts have commented on IVZ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Invesco alerts:

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 870,488 shares of company stock valued at $23,207,401. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Invesco by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 61,341 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Invesco by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 32,557 shares in the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.94. 133,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,595,495. Invesco has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.