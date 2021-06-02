Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) is Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s 9th Largest Position

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 354,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises 1.2% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,174,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 204,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 55,065 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 443.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 100,750 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $258,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,028. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

