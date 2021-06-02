Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130,184 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.7% of Atria Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $78,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.00. 801,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,993,246. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $231.47 and a 52-week high of $342.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $330.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

