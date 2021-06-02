Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Richard John Wainwright Sells 21,396 Shares

Investec Group (LON:INVP) insider Richard John Wainwright sold 21,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,815 ($75.97), for a total value of £1,244,177.40 ($1,625,525.74).

Shares of INVP stock opened at GBX 306.10 ($4.00) on Wednesday. Investec Group has a 1 year low of GBX 126.10 ($1.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 312.20 ($4.08). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 260.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a yield of 2.55%. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.44%.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom and Europe, South Africa, Mauritius, India, Hong Kong, India, Australia, and the United States. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

