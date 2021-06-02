Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,042 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,481% compared to the average daily volume of 319 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Shares of FTAI stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $28.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,624. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.27. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $31.81.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. Analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -153.49%.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 27,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.