Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on View (NASDAQ:VIEW)

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,879 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,144% compared to the average volume of 151 put options.

View stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.86. View has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $13.31.

Get View alerts:

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that View will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on View in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on View in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on View in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of View during the first quarter valued at $396,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of View during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of View during the first quarter valued at $5,368,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of View during the first quarter valued at $1,683,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of View during the first quarter valued at $178,000. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About View

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.