IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip Sells 4,074 Shares of Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $855,784.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,948,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,522,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fibre Devices Ltd Ip also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.04, for a total transaction of $2,625,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 3,382 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total transaction of $710,389.10.

On Thursday, May 20th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $2,513,250.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $1,989,097.15.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $206.27 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $149.51 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 8.54.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 256,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,028,000 after buying an additional 82,917 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 369.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 44,297 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 98.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 22.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 49,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

