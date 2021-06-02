IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip Sells 4,074 Shares of Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $855,784.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,948,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,522,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Fibre Devices Ltd Ip also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 28th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.04, for a total transaction of $2,625,500.00.
- On Tuesday, May 25th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 3,382 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total transaction of $710,389.10.
- On Thursday, May 20th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $2,513,250.00.
- On Friday, May 7th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $1,989,097.15.
IPG Photonics stock opened at $206.27 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $149.51 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 8.54.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.77.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 256,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,028,000 after buying an additional 82,917 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 369.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 44,297 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 98.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 22.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 49,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
