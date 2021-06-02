iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Down to $14.78

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.78, but opened at $14.45. iQIYI shares last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 59,658 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on IQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in iQIYI by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 37.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

