iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IRTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.69.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.70. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $70.35 and a 52 week high of $286.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1,540.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after buying an additional 63,246 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 118.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 242.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 195,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,215,000 after buying an additional 138,791 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

