iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,388,000 after buying an additional 8,300,000 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,359,000 after buying an additional 5,021,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after buying an additional 4,121,408 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,492,000.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.06. 7,192,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.61.

