iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Stake Cut by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

IXN opened at $319.18 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.37 and a fifty-two week high of $331.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.83.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

